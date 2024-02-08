Swiss National Bank Sells 60,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $41,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.69 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.