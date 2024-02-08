Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $42,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 38.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $370,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.4473 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.