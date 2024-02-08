Swiss National Bank Has $50.11 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $50,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $97.51 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

