Swiss National Bank Has $43.91 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $43,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

