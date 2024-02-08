Sui (SUI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $341.79 Million

Sui (SUI) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Sui has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $341.79 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sui has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,931,966 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,165,931,966.173846 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.53640656 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $380,279,963.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

