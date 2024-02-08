Substratum Price Up 38.1% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $6.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,817.77 or 1.00019954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010673 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00192350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000241 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

