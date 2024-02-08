Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000241 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

