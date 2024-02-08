Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.140-3.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5 billion-$32.5 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 317,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,672. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 41.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

