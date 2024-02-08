Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at $453,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.