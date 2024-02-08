Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
