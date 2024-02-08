StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
