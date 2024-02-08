StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

LITB stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

