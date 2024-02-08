StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.6 %

USAT stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $480.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

