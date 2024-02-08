StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
