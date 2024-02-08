StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $272.93 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 132.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

