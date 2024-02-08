StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of PED stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Equities research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
