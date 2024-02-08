StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Equities research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PEDEVCO Company Profile

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411 in the last three months. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

