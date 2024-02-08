StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.8 %
COE stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
