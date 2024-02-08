Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of RAY.A stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.35. 224,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96.

In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. In other Stingray Group news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. 22.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

