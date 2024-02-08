Stifel Nicolaus Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.00.

TSE:CPG opened at C$8.42 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,997.06. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

