Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $31.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $953.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. Analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

