Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.35

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.35 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 16805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. Stifel Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

