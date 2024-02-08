Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 148.44%.

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

