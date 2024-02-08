Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.