State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $47,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $20.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $869.28. 346,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,770. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $776.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

