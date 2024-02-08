State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,949 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Progressive were worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 86.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.81. The stock had a trading volume of 864,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average is $151.41. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

