State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,740 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $44,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.92. 524,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

