State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 42,639 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $42,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,392,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,593. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

