State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,199 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $116.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

