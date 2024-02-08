State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $40,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $205.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,519. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

