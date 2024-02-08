State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stryker were worth $52,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 26,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 85.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,122. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $346.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.85 and its 200 day moving average is $288.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

