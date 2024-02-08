State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 594.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 16.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 59.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

HUM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.81. The stock had a trading volume of 655,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,407. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

