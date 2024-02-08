State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $146.21. 1,515,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

