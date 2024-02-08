State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $55.42 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $55,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.47. 663,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $220.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

