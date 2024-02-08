State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $39.24 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $39,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $18.44 on Thursday, reaching $572.72. 774,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,623. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.34 and a 200 day moving average of $491.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

