State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $30.46 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,692 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.30. 760,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,806. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

