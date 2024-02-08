State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $29.21 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,621,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.07. 486,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

