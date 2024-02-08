State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,612 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CSX were worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,660,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

