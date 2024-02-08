State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Eaton worth $90,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,751. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.45.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

