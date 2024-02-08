State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,646 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $54,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.05. 3,590,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,926,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

