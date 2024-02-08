State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,021 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 20,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $53,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.92. 503,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,869. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.99.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

