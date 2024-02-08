State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $82.38 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $82,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.22.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,678 shares of company stock worth $18,960,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.15. The stock had a trading volume of 659,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,099. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.42 and a 12 month high of $308.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

