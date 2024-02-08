Spire Wealth Management Sells 415 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 148.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

