Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.42 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

