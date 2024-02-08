Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 242,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 197,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 266.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 171,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7,561.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

