Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 19,777 Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 571,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 131,871 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 335,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $640.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.64.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
