Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SCCO opened at $82.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 107.24%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,195,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

