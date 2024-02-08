Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 306,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 659,529 shares.The stock last traded at $15.24 and had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 408,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,217 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Sotera Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 699.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 103,322 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sotera Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

