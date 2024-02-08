Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 102.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,583,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,276 shares of company stock worth $107,616,302 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.94. 4,142,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,413. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $226.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.