Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shares Gap Down to $294.50

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $294.50, but opened at $287.00. Snap-on shares last traded at $279.35, with a volume of 34,643 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,803,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.