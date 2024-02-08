Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of SNA traded down $26.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.99. 469,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.91. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

