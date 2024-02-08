Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of SDHC opened at $27.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

